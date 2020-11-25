1/1
Patrick Eugene Davis
1963 - 2020
Patrick Eugene Davis was born November 26, 1963 and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans). A resident of Baton Rouge, he is survived by his fiance Marie Anderson his siblings Renee R. Christopher, Tony E. Davis, Shari L. Davis, nephew Jeramee L. Stevenson, Aunt Ruby Bolden (Chalmus) stepdaughter Candace Anderson and grandchildren, brothers-in-law Randolph (Black) Anderson and Ronald Anderson, along with a host of family and adoring friends. The family would like to express special thanks to Johnny Wallace who believed in him, and a very special friend, Willie Clayton, who's support and encouragement was so greatly appreciated. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernestine Davis and Tony Davis, Jr., maternal and paternal grandparents, and stepson Alvin Anderson. Viewing for family and friends will be held at A. Hamilton Funeral Home, 2055 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge, La. 11 am - 1 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
