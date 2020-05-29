Patrick F. Sigur, Sr., a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, was born on September 28, 1944 in New Orleans, LA. He went home to God on May 22, 2020. He was a resident of Ascension Parish for 49 years and a retired employee of IMC Agrico. He enjoyed traveling, family, and volunteering his time with St. Mark Church and the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Carolyn Provenzano Sigur, his five children and their spouses Patrick Sigur, Jr. (Karen), Angelle Sigur Croman (Craig), Jon Sigur (Wyn), Jude Sigur (Julia), and Christine Sigur Fetter (Stan), and his siblings Frederick Sigur, Jr., Mary Susan Daugherty and Timothy Sigur, Sr. Also, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Frederick Sigur, Sr. and Bertha Mae Lyons. A celebration of life will be held at St. Marks Catholic Church in Gonzales, LA on June 27. Rosary prayer will begin at 9:30 am until mass at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 31, 2020.