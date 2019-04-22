Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Gerald 'Shorty' Henry. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Frisco and a longtime resident of Chenal, he passed away at his home on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 6:15 am at the age of 80. He was a retired Construction Painter for 50 years and was a member of Allied Painter Union. He was the former owner of Henry's Grocery and enjoyed volunteering at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home while visiting and speaking French with the residents. He is survived by his faithful wife of 45 years, Gwendolyn Escue Henry but had a love affair with Lil Debbie Cakes; daughter, Tasha Soileau and husband Travis; grandchildren, Elura Soileau, Ethan Soileau and Eliana Soileau; Sisters, Grace LeBlanc (Melvin), Gayle Stelly (Bob), Ann LeBlanc (Robert); brother, Rev. Merrick Henry (Cheryl). He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lucille Henry and Merrick Joseph Henry; sister, Gay Bourgoyne; brother, Douglas Henry. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan and Kevin LeBlanc, Steven Henry, Todd and Travis Landry and Mickey Bourgoyne. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent and Dunn Henry, Jason Bourgoyne.

