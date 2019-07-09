9/2/1954-7/8/2019 Patrick "Pat" Gerard Ware passed away on Monday, July 8th, at his home at the age of 64 years old. Patrick was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He loved Louisiana. He enjoyed cooking Cajun food, playing golf, fishing, Cajun dancing, traveling and spending time with his family. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Lisa, his three children, Lindsey Marie Ware of Covington, LA, Melissa Noelle Ware Richardson and husband, Joshua Richardson of Keller, TX, and Christopher Patrick Ware and wife Kathryn Merry of Carrollton, TX, his husband-in-law, Charles Henry Carter and wife, Jacki Carter of Haslet, TX, and two stepchildren, Kimberly Smuck and husband Michael of Metairie, LA and Jeffrey Frost and wife Brittany of Central, LA. He was known as "Pawpaw" to 9 grandchildren - Audrey (12) and Elle (10) Richardson, Grace Piattoly (8), Jonah (4) and Evangeline (2) Ware, Beckett (10) and Beau (8) Smuck, and Kinsley (8) and Wyatt (3) Frost. Pat is survived by his siblings Libby Ware, Daniel J. Ware, Martin J. Ware, Donice Garner, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Gwendolyn Robert Ware, Daniel Joseph Ware, Sr., his brother, John Francis Ware, and his first wife, Susan Dawn Carter. Pat was the life of every conversation. He was jolly, cheerful, outgoing and never met a stranger in his lifetime. He was a longtime employee at Shell Chemical in Geismar, LA. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:30 am until funeral services at 1:00 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 11, 2019