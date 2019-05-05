Patrick Hurst was born on January 12,1965. He passed away on May 2, 2019. He was the son of Marie Hurst and Simon Hurst (deceased). He is survived by his mother Marie Hurst, two brothers Michael (Carolyn), Stephen (Neysa). Two nephews Lucas Hurst and Willie Hurst. Two nieces Erika Hurst Wright and Gentry Hurst. Three great nieces Sydney Collins, Cheyenne Wright, Olivia Hurst. Two great nephews Eli And Lane Hurst. He was employed at Ralph Sellers Chevrolet. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads. Viewing from 9am until mass at 10am. Burial will be in St. Augustine mausoleum following the services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 7, 2019