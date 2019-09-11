Pat passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Butterfly Wing surrounded by family and friends at the age of 68. He was a retired lock operator from the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Bayou Sorrel Lock; resident of Bayou Plaquemine and native of Bayou Pigeon, La. A US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam War stationed in Germany. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 8am until 10am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 10:30am, celebrated by Father Al Davidson. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janice Callegan Gaudet; daughter, Jennifer Gaudet; sister, Patricia Morales; brother, Darrel Gaudet; his beloved sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Anna Templet Gaudet. Pallbearers will be Adley Gaudet, Irvin Settoon, III, Trent Templet, Cody Morales, Cory Callegan, Rusty Ramagost, Chantz Callegan and Jonathan Morales. Pat was a loving husband, father and coach; avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved going dancing with his wife, family and friends. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing along with the many doctors and nurses for their loving care and devotion. Also special thanks to our family and friends who have supported us during this time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019