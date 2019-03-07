Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patrick James Rodriguez, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 44. Patrick served as a former Captain of the 7th District Fire Department where he also served as the junior trainer and advisor. He was the owner and operator of Rod's Towing. Patrick is survived by his children, Ryder Rodriguez and Caley Duplessis; mother, Catherine Rodriguez; sister, Yolanda Rodriguez Briscoe and fiancé, Mann Babin; brother, Peter Rodriguez and wife, Shelley; nieces and nephews, Lacy Honea and husband, Ryan, Justin and Jared Rodriguez; great niece and nephew, Briggs and Bryar Honea; significant other, Shantel Diez; former wife, Cherae Thomassie, as well as many other family members. Patrick is preceded in death by his infant twin daughters, Grace and Hope Rodriguez and his father, James Pete Rodriguez. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5:00 pm until a service to celebrate Patrick's life at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patrick's honor to Cutter Cares Foundation. (Donations can be submitted to the account through PayPal to [email protected] .) Cutter Cares Foundation is a nonprofit organization who donates 100% of funds received to assist families affected by suicide. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019

