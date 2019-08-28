|
Patrick Joseph Benezech passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Baton Rouge General hospital following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 23 years, Von Da Leigh (Gerace) Benezech; his daughters, Dawne' Youngblood and Patrice Kelly and husband Mike Kelly; 2 grandchildren, Dwight Youngblood and Hana Kelly. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Born and raised in Lafayette, the son of Henry and Agnes (Boudreaux) Benezech, he was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. After serving with the Air Force, Mr. Benezech was a business owner and held various positions in state government. More recently, he and wife Von started a successful business in the medical field. Mr. Benezech had a passion for horses. For years, he would compete in cutting horse shows, where he won numerous ribbons and awards. Pat was also a pilot. He had a love for motorcycles, boats, fishing and dogs. He was thoughtful, personable, and had a keen sense of humor. Pat never met a stranger and he was always willing to help those in need. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, from 9:30 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019