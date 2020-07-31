Patrick Mashama "Pig" Batieste, 43, a native of Alsen, Louisiana and a resident of Baker, LA passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence. His memories shall be forever cherished by his daughter, Patrice Batieste; parents, Oliver, III "Monk" and Sharon Stanley Batieste; siblings, Justice of the Peace Constable Tracy (Jarrod) Batieste-Woodard, Mary Louise Batieste; aunts, Addie T. Stanley, Alice W.(Gil) Washington-Robertson; uncles, Morris Griffin, Sr., Pastor W. B.(Ingrid) Stanley, Ph.D., Willie (Meli sa) Stanley, Jr.; niece, Elishia Taylor; nephews, Charles, Jr. and Elijah Taylor; great niece, Journei Taylor; cousin/sister, Mia Stanley; a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Sat. Aug 1 from 9AM until Celebration of Life for 11 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd, Alsen, LA. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

