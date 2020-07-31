1/1
Patrick Mashama "Pig" Batieste
Patrick Mashama "Pig" Batieste, 43, a native of Alsen, Louisiana and a resident of Baker, LA passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence. His memories shall be forever cherished by his daughter, Patrice Batieste; parents, Oliver, III "Monk" and Sharon Stanley Batieste; siblings, Justice of the Peace Constable Tracy (Jarrod) Batieste-Woodard, Mary Louise Batieste; aunts, Addie T. Stanley, Alice W.(Gil) Washington-Robertson; uncles, Morris Griffin, Sr., Pastor W. B.(Ingrid) Stanley, Ph.D., Willie (Meli sa) Stanley, Jr.; niece, Elishia Taylor; nephews, Charles, Jr. and Elijah Taylor; great niece, Journei Taylor; cousin/sister, Mia Stanley; a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Sat. Aug 1 from 9AM until Celebration of Life for 11 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd, Alsen, LA. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
