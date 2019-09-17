|
|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Patrick "Pat" Timothy Baggett, 50 years old, resident of Baker, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and friend to many passed away, on September 15, 2019. He entered this world on April 20, 1969, born to Gloria and Robert Baggett, Sr., in Zachary, LA. Pat was a member of the Millwright Local 729. He loved animals, especially his huskies, and his Harley Davidson, he named Nikki. Pat is survived by his wife, Dilila Lynn Baggett; daughter, Haleigh Baggett Stockton (Hunter); son, Gabriel Baggett; and their mother, Dana Cazes Stevens; mother Gloria Yvonnne Baggett; two step-children, Gracie Verret and Gary Schexnayder, III; grandchildren, Cooper Leigh Stockton, Luke Barron Stockton, Kora Schexnayder; brother, Robert Baggett, Jr. (Pam); sister, Sue Baggett George (Hargis); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat is preceded in death by his father, Robert Baggett, Sr.; and brother, Terry Stanley Baggett, Sr. Pallbearers will be Darren Foreman, Hunter Stockton, Barry Murrah, Mike Foreman, Kelly Tillman, Jr., and Lance Bates. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Matt Hays. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
