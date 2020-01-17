Patsy Bridges Bayam passed away at Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a retired artist; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Jessie Babb and wife Debbie, Mary Fisher and husband Ken, Almon Townley, Lydia Prestenback and husband Keith, Robert Bayam, and Judy Medley; eighteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and siblings, Sarah Moses, George Bridges, Marcus Bridges, Penny Bankston. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bayam; daughter, Betty Babb Ferguson; brother, Robert Bridges, Jr. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020