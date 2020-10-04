Patsy C. Poche', a native of Livonia and resident of Blanks, she passed away at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 5:29 am. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Joseph L. Poche' Jr.; daughters, Rebecca A. Valencia (Alex), Amanda Brooks (Willie A. Brooks Jr. "Man") and grandsons, Tre' and Trent Brooks, Gwen McClinton; sons, Joseph W. Webre Jr., Joseph L. Poche' Jr (Lenora), David Poche', Kendall Poche'; 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; brothers, Wilton Chenevert (Deanna), Donald Chenevert; sister-in-law, Henrietta Chenevert; godchild, Annette C. Gremillion. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Alvin Chenevert Sr. and Myrtle Chenevert; son, James (Tommy) Wrbre Sr.; brother, J.A. Chenevert Jr.; sister-in-law, Sally Chenevert; mother and father in law, Joseph L. Poche Sr. and Betty Poche. Pallbearers will be Donald Chenevert, John Poche', Alex Valencia, Bobby Otremba, Joseph W. Webre Jr. and Joseph L. Poche' III. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilton Chenevert, Paul Poche', David Poche', Kendall Poche', James T. Webre Jr., Willie A. Brooks III (Tre), Trent Brooks and Logan Aucoin. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 8 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia, follow by entombment in the church mausoleum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store