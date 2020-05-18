Patsy Laverne Lang, of Hammond, Louisiana, formerly of Tickfaw, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born on Thursday, March 20, 1952, in Independence, Louisiana. Patsy was a Registered Nurse, and also worked for the Hammond Police Department. Both careers helping and serving others. Patsy is survived by her sons, David Lang and Daniel Lang (Amy Campbell); former daughter-in-law, Robin Davis; grandchildren, Marley Lang, Skylar Ray Lang and Brennan Ray Lang; brothers and sisters, Charles Rolls, Wanda Stanford, Cathleen Felder, William Zebbie Rolls, Lula Andrasko, Thomas Rolls and Ilida Rolls; aunt, Louise Reed Sibley. She was preceded in death by former Husband, Glynn Ray Lang; grandson Justin Blake Lang; daughter-in-law, Carrie Lang; mother and step-father, Helen Reed Rolls Bercegay and Alfred Bercegay, father William (Buck) E. Rolls; sister, Eileen Rolls, brother, Ivy Lee Rolls. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond , 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. And on Thursday from 9:00a.m. until services. A Funeral Service will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Louisiana on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. We are following the guidelines mandated by the Governor, which are 25 percent of capacity set by the Fire Marshall, also we remind people to maintain social distancing. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.