Surrounded by family and friends, Patsy Montgomery entered her heavenly home on April 1, 2019. She was 74 years old. Patsy Montgomery was born on December 30, 1944, in Winnsboro, LA and was a graduate of Istrouma High School. Ms. Montgomery was an employee of Petrin, LLC for over 48 years where she worked as Accounting Manager. Ms. Montgomery lived her life in service to her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. As a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs, she oversaw the offering and attendance records for the children's department for over 20 years. Her most recent years were spent attending worship at the Pentecostals of Loranger Community in Loranger, LA. Ms. Montgomery was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Lovelle Butler of Baton Rouge. She leaves behind a son, David Montgomery and wife, Rachel, of Denham Springs, LA; a daughter Dana Smith and husband, Jonathan, of Loranger, LA; and daughter, Lynn Tarter and husband, Ron, of Walker, LA. The joy of her heart, her grandchildren, which she leaves behind include: McKenna and Connor Smith, Micah, Ava, and Harper Montgomery, Jessica, Allisha and Kaitlyn Coates; as well as five great grandchildren. She also leaves behind brothers, Sam and Will (Terrie); and sisters, Ann (Mederic), Sonia (Jimmy), and Sandra (Jerry); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. As well as biological family, Ms. Montgomery leaves behind a legacy of loved ones whom she mentored in their walk with God. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with services to begin at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. If you would prefer to give a memorial gift, please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/patsy-lou-butler-montgomery Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, 225-644-9683

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

