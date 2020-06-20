Patsy Ree "Patti" Coxe, 85, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on June 18, 2020. She entered this world on December 16, 1934 in Luling, TX, born to James and Hattie Bankhead. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1952 and later went on to earn a degree in Interior Design from Louisiana State University, which she practiced while working in the family business, Builder's Center, Inc and as the owner of Patti's Interior Accents. She was a talented artist as well who created beautiful woven, beaded wall hangings and other art pieces. As a longtime, faithful member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, she also enjoyed sharing her talents as a designer whenever there was a project and through her flower arrangements. She also served in The Walk to Emmaus spiritual retreat. Patti is survived by her sons Stanley Routh, Jr. (wife Julie Routh), Craig Routh (wife Leslie Routh), stepchildren Sherri Schiro, Glenda Dorroh (husband Charles Dorroh), Carey Coxe (wife Elizabeth Cane Coxe), grandchildren Janee' Steele (husband Jordan Steele), Emily Blain (husband Michael Blain), Katie Routh, Brandon and Andrew Routh, Angela Laborde (husband Nicholas Laborde), Anthony, Richard and Stephanie Schiro, Christopher and Caroline Dorroh, Nicholas and Lily Coxe, great grandchildren Barrett and Reese Steele, Ellie and Brooks Blain, Josephine and Sebastian Routh. She was preceded in death by her husband L.N. Coxe, Jr., her parents James and Hattie Bankhead, her sister Peggy Bonnecarre and sister Polly Capello. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 am until Funeral Service at 11.00 am. Interment will follow at Resthaven. Pallbearers are Brandon Routh, Andrew Routh, Jordan Steele, Michael Blain, Anthony and Richard Schiro, Christopher Dorroh, Nicholas Coxe and Nicholas Laborde. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers from Griswold Home Care and Sunrise Senior Living for their care, and the ministers and members of St. Andrews United Methodist Church for their prayers and visits. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.