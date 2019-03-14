Mrs. Patsy Richard, age 86 of Jonesboro, passed through the heavenly gates Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She retired from BellSouth after working as a telephone operator for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank Richard Sr.; her parents, Irvin and Tressie (Rhymes) Davis; her step mother, Norma Dee Davis. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Pam Richard Blanchard and husband Gary of Baton Rouge, Lori Richard of Prairieville, Gregory Thomas Richard and wife Bonnie of Baton Rouge, Frank Richard Jr. and wife Nelline of Jonesboro, Larry Barksdale Richard and wife Andrea of Baton Rouge; 10 grandchildren, Olivia Lenoir and husband Richard, Gregory Richard Jr., Chad Blanchard and wife Kathy, Brett Blanchard, Amanda Richard Einstein and husband Tracy, Jason Richard, Melissa Richard, Jessica Richard, Matthew Savoie, Luke Savoie; 5 great grandchildren, Parker and Ian Blanchard, Jaxen Richard, Johnny and Kaitlyn Einstein; step brother, Mickey George McCain and wife Judy. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00AM until time of services at Edmonds Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00PM with Reverend Wayne Morrow officiating. Interment will follow in St. Lucy's Cemetery under the direction of Edmonds Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory Richard Jr., Richard Lenoir, Matthew Savioe, Luke Savoie, Chad Blanchard, Brett Blanchard, Todd Culpepper, Larry Peevy Jr
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Richard.
Edmonds Funeral Home Inc
228 Allen Ave
Jonesboro, LA 71251
(318) 259-2345
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019