Patsy (Pat) Robinson McDuffie passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 85. She graduated from Chatham High School and went on to attend Port Arthur Business College. Patsy was a loving and devoted housewife and was a member of Istrouma Baptist Church. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, David H. McDuffie; parents, TD and Gertrude Crowell Robinson; sister and brother-in-law, Monette R. and Robert Swanzy; sister-in-law, Frances Robinson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jimmie M. and Vic Sanders. Patsy is survived by her sons, James McDuffie (Karyn), Paul McDuffie (Sarah); brothers, Thomas Robinson; Rodger Robinson (Marguerite); grandchildren, Kevin McDuffie and Blake McDuffie; as well as her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Istrouma Baptist Church or the . A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to begin at 12pm. The visitation and service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019