Patsy Ruth (Vick) Pino, age 85, died at in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on May 17th, 2019. Patsy was born February 1, 1934, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She attended Istrouma High School. In 1949, she met her future husband, Sonny, at the Community Club in Baton Rouge. They met through their love of music and dancing, which they continued to do throughout their lives together and marrying in 1951. Patsy raised three sons and two of her grandsons. Her three children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Throughout her life, she had a passion for decorating her home which she shared with her friends and family. She spent 83 years of her life in Baton Rouge, before moving to the Atlanta area in 2017. She is survived by her husband Wilton "Sonny" Joseph Pino, her sons and their spouses, David Wayne and Vicki Hebert Pino & Brian Paul and Lisa Delcambre Pino; and grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Destiny Pino, Jeremy & Rebecca Pino, Cory Pino, Jennifer Pino, Matthew and Danielle Pino, Blake and Erica Pino, Jordan Pino, & Anthony Pino; her great grandchildren, Sonny, Justin, Hazel, Molly, Isabelle, Cynthia, Gabrielle, Sebastian, Bryson, Jayden, Lily & Zachary and her Sister-in-Law Barbara (Drago) Vick. She was preceded in death by her father Willie Eugene Vick Sr.; mother, Mary Alzada "Al" Selser; brothers, Willie Eugene, Donald Kenneth, & Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Vick, and sisters-in laws Margaret and Melody, her son Tracy Alan Pino and her daughter, Rhonda Gayle (at birth). Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pall Bearers will be her grandsons, Jason, Jeremy, Cory, Matthew, Blake, Jordan, & Anthony Pino. Patsy was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019