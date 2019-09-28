Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Taylor Parker. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Taylor Parker passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence in Livingston at the age of 56. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM conducted by Rev. Paul Taylor, Dr. Ron McMorris and Rev. Jeremy Glascock. Burial will be at Colyell Community Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Omer Lanell McMorris Taylor; sons, Shawn Thomas Goings and Matthew Gary Goings; step-daughter, Kimberly Rhea Hight; step-son, Jeremy Parker; sister, Betty Jean Taylor; 5 grandchildren, Braileigh, Jaden, Laila, Lilliana and Lailee Goings; nephews, Jason May, Jeffery May and Patrick Bell; niece, Sonya Shaffett; first cousins, Calvin Morris and Julie Blount; brother-in-law, Wallace May; uncle, Victor Morris and other aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Douglas Parker; father, Norris Overton Taylor; sister, Janell May; aunt, Dorothy Morris; grandparents, Adam and Ruth Taylor. Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe McMorris, Darion McMorris, Danny Hughes, Jason May, Jeffery May, Patrick Bell, Hunter Shaffett and Kevin Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Morris and Justin Shaffett. She was a member of Colyell Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Colyell Community Cemetery Fund. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, 2019

