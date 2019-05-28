Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Thompson "Pat" Spiller. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 6380 Hooper Rd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Rosary 10:30 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 6380 Hooper Rd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 6380 Hooper Rd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Thompson Spiller, longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at her home on May 27, 2019. "Pat" was 81 and a 1955 graduate of St. Anthony Catholic School. She was a very talented seamstress, loved playing the piano, singing in the church choir and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Pat was also an avid sports fan of her children, grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bryant "Sonny" Spiller; daughters, Lisa Alexander, Leslie Landry, Sharon Kaiser and husband Scott, Karen Rabalais and husband Dwayne and Linda Griffin and husband Mike; a sister, Joyce Wagley, a brother, Charles Walter Thompson and wife Josie; grandchildren, Kevin Stablier, Angela Stablier, Gene Landry, April Landry Pitre, Todd Landry, Aaron Landry, Dwayne Rabalais, Dustin Rabalais, Devyn Rabalais Bloom, Amber Whitfield Lloyd, Taylor Griffin Dickerson and Bryant Griffin; and 17 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved and adored. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Thompson, Sr., and Edna Bello Thompson, a brother, Harry "Skipper" Thompson, Jr., a son-in-law, Philo Landry and a grandson, Jared Stablier. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6380 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge from 9 AM until 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM. The Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kevin Stablier, Gene Landry, Todd Landry, Aaron Landry, Dwayne Rabalais, Dustin Rabalais and Bryant Griffin. A very special thanks to Pat's nurse, Kim Neck, and to her CNA, Annette Anderson, of Audubon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's of Baton Rouge, or a .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.