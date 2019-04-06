Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Welch Dreher. View Sign

Patsy Welch Dreher, 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Starhill, Louisiana, surrounded by her children and family. She was born in Forest, LA, on March 18, 1934 to Ernest and Louvenia Welch. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Dreher Jr; and her siblings John Welch, David Welch, Bobbie W. Sanchez, Lonnie Welch and Johnnie Lou W. Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory, her four children, Andy (Nancy) Dreher, Kevin (Mary) Dreher, Melanie (Bob) Bare and Rae Lynne (Doug) Thomas, all of whom reside in the St. Francisville area. She is also survived by Patti Sanchez (Earl) Lee, a very special niece whom she thought of as her very own daughter. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, Drew (Jilliann) Dreher, Daniel (Amy) Dreher, Caroline (Jacob) McKnight, Maddie (Kevin) Elmore, Lindsay (Richie) LeBlanc, Mark Dreher, Nicholas (Megan) D'Aquilla, Emily (Daniel) Vloskey, Annie (Jason) Shry, Megan (Scott) Dauzat, Olivia Thomas, Davis Thomas, Avery Thomas, Effie Branton, Lucie (Scott) LeDoux, Stan (LeeAnn) Branton, and 27 great-grandchildren. As a child, Patsy and her family lived in numerous Louisiana towns and cities, but perhaps her most fond memories were her formative years spent growing up at Angola in the 1940s and 50s. She was Salutatorian of her graduating class of 1952 at St. Francisville High School, where she was also named Miss SF High. She often spoke of her many fond memories of her school years and her lifelong friends. She was an extremely talented artist, an intelligent person, gifted writer, marvelous cook, superb seamstress, and creative floral designer. She never complained no matter her circumstances in life and had a great attitude and sense of humor. She surrounded herself with the simplest of beautiful things in life, like art (of her own making), birds, flowers and nature. She was loved by many and will be missed forevermore. Visitation will be held on April 8, 2019, at the St. Francisville United Methodist Church, 9866 Royal Street from 9:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Starhill Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements by Charlet Funeral Home, 4320 High Street, Zachary, LA 70791 (225) 654-4480. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Julius Freyhan Foundation, P.O. Box 338, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at Patsy Welch Dreher, 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home in Starhill, Louisiana, surrounded by her children and family. She was born in Forest, LA, on March 18, 1934 to Ernest and Louvenia Welch. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Dreher Jr; and her siblings John Welch, David Welch, Bobbie W. Sanchez, Lonnie Welch and Johnnie Lou W. Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory, her four children, Andy (Nancy) Dreher, Kevin (Mary) Dreher, Melanie (Bob) Bare and Rae Lynne (Doug) Thomas, all of whom reside in the St. Francisville area. She is also survived by Patti Sanchez (Earl) Lee, a very special niece whom she thought of as her very own daughter. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, Drew (Jilliann) Dreher, Daniel (Amy) Dreher, Caroline (Jacob) McKnight, Maddie (Kevin) Elmore, Lindsay (Richie) LeBlanc, Mark Dreher, Nicholas (Megan) D'Aquilla, Emily (Daniel) Vloskey, Annie (Jason) Shry, Megan (Scott) Dauzat, Olivia Thomas, Davis Thomas, Avery Thomas, Effie Branton, Lucie (Scott) LeDoux, Stan (LeeAnn) Branton, and 27 great-grandchildren. As a child, Patsy and her family lived in numerous Louisiana towns and cities, but perhaps her most fond memories were her formative years spent growing up at Angola in the 1940s and 50s. She was Salutatorian of her graduating class of 1952 at St. Francisville High School, where she was also named Miss SF High. She often spoke of her many fond memories of her school years and her lifelong friends. She was an extremely talented artist, an intelligent person, gifted writer, marvelous cook, superb seamstress, and creative floral designer. She never complained no matter her circumstances in life and had a great attitude and sense of humor. She surrounded herself with the simplest of beautiful things in life, like art (of her own making), birds, flowers and nature. She was loved by many and will be missed forevermore. Visitation will be held on April 8, 2019, at the St. Francisville United Methodist Church, 9866 Royal Street from 9:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Starhill Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements by Charlet Funeral Home, 4320 High Street, Zachary, LA 70791 (225) 654-4480. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Julius Freyhan Foundation, P.O. Box 338, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA

4230 High Street

Zachary , LA 70791

225-654-4480 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close