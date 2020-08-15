1/1
Patti Cox White
Patti Cox White, 64, a resident of Zachary, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church, Zachary from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Pastor Andrew Williams. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Patti is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David White, daughter, Brittany Murphy, son, Brant White, great nephew raised as her own son, Maverick Meadows"T-Mack", sister, Mary Lillie, grandchildren, Hunter Murphy and Hayden Murphy, niece, Danita Lillie, nephew, Kris Lillie, and great niece, Gabby Maloy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Audrey Cox, brother, Stewart Cox, Jr., father-in-law, Elisha White and mother-in-law, Edith White. Pallbearers will be Brandon Reeves, Albert Meadows, Maverick Dekota Meadows, Kris Lillie, Derek Foreman, Caleb Kistler, Tony Fresina, Jessie Jones, Hayden Murphy and Hunter Murphy. Honorary pallbearer is Brant White. Patti graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelors in Sociology. She was a probation officer for 32 years, a commissioner in charge for elections, reserved deputy for Constable office, substitute teacher for Livingston Parish Schools, manager for H&R Block, and volunteered for various food banks. She loved shopping, gardening and traveling. Masks are required for anyone attending services or visitation.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
