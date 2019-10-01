A ceremony celebrating the life of Patti J. Creighton will be held Saturday October 05, 2019 with visitation starting at 9:00am and a Mass at 11:00am at St Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church on Greenwell Springs Road. Patti was born on February 01, 1953 in Baton Rouge and departed this life September 18, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge. She was retired and had enjoyed doing seasonal taxes for customers and loved bookkeeping. She is preceded in death by her parents Huey P. Martin, Josephine Larmo Pruit, and sisters Janice and Leah. Survivors include her husband of thirty six years Robert Scott Creighton, stepson Jason Creighton, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019