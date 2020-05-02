Her family and all of her many friends have suffered a great loss. A beautiful lady who was made of equal parts of strength and kindness. She lived her life bravely and well. She faced the trials of life with unflagging determination and will. She embraced the beauty of life with a joyous heart and open arms. In short, a person of true worth. Her memory will be dearly cherished by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. As a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was particularly gifted. Her sisters, nieces and nephews all knew the warmth of her love. Few people were left with any doubt about her opinions or her generosity. Patti Polzin Roughton was born in Lutcher, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away in Baton Rouge at 11:32 AM on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the age of 58. Patti is survived by her husband: Connell "Chip" Roughton, 1 son & daughter-in-law: Ryan Roughton and Madi, 2 sisters and 2 brothers-in-law: Nancy Polzin Alexander and Don, Jaimee Polzin Aldridge and Jeffrey and 1 grandchild: Brycen Roughton. Patti is preceded in death by her parents: James E. & Mary George Blackstone Polzin, 1 sister: Vicki Polzin and 1 niece: Leigh Ann Alexander. Patti was a 1980 graduate of East Ascension High School and a 1984 graduate of LSU. Due to current circumstances Patti's service is private. We invite family and friends to attend Patti's service via Facebook live on Ourso Funeral Home's Facebook page on Monday May 4, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please make donations to the American Heart Association. To offer condolences to the family you may visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.