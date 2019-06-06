Patty Burrell entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2019 at the age of 59. Survived by her sons, Walter Stribling and Brandon Burrell (Brittany); grandchildren, Greyson Stribling, Brylee and Braylon Burrell; 7 sisters; 3 brothers. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Fannie Bady. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Antioch A Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5247 Ford Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Gregory Cooper Sr. officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery, 10633 Veterans Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019