Patty Doise Tennyson, age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a native of Elton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Patty was a woman of deep faith and a parishioner of St. Thomas More involved in the RCIA ministry as a sponsor. She loved the beach and always looked forward to her 'cheese burger with a beer' luncheon dates. As a single mom with four children, she knew with hard work she could give her children the life she dreamed for them and worked in the automotive industry in management most of her life. Patty loved family, friends, and her middle name should have been fun. Always the 'life of the party' and the 'hostess with the mostess' welcoming all with open arms. She was beloved by all who knew her. Patty is survived by her daughter, Monica (Lewis) Roussel; sons, Richard (Pamela) Tennyson, James (Jamie) Tennyson; brother, John Wayne Doise (Mary); grandchildren, Misty (Amy) Cantu, Mandi Roussel, Monique Roussel, Trey Roussel, Madeline (Jonathon) Piludu; great-grandchildren, Maryssa Prettelt, Caden Foster, Emerson Cantu; nephews, Michael Doise, Joseph Doise, Phillip Doise, and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam Doise and Eula Fontenot; stepfather, Ivy O'Conner; daughter, Melinda Tennyson and sister-in-law, Sally Bueche Doise. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, September 11, 2020, 9:30AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Elton, LA. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolence. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.