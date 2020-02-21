Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patty McClain Adcock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patty Jean McClain Adcock went to be with her heavenly Father Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, survived by her husband of 70 years, Dan D. Adcock. She was born November 15, 1928 in Fordyce, Ar., and was the only child to Herbert Alvin McClain and Mollie Dee Spears McClain, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Adcock was the Valedictorian of the El Dorado High School class of 1946. A resident of Spearsville for many years and a longtime member of Mt. Union Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and particularly enjoyed spending time with and caring for her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving daughter, Danna Jeanette Tucker; survived by her son-in-law, Terry Tucker; grandsons, Kirk Tucker and John Tucker & his wife, Wendi; also survived by her son, William T. Adcock & his wife, Patty, Chris Adcock & his wife, Lora; Michael Tanner & his wife, Millie, and Rachael Thames & her husband, Benton; great-grandchildren, Avery Claire Tucker, Ainsley Tucker, Finn Tucker, Rylee Adcock, Jacob Adcock, Lilly Adcock, Kinsley Adcock, Blake Tanner, Kylee Tanner, Brody Tanner and Taylor Richardson. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Melba Wesley & her husband, Percy Wesley. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kirk Tucker, John Tucker, Eric Adcock, Chris Adcock, Michael Tanner and Benton Thames, and her great-nephews, Cameron Wesley and Daniel Wesley. Visitation will be held at Mt. Union Baptist Church, 2586 Highway 15, Spearsville, La. 71277 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. ~ 2:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Union Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home of Farmerville. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Mt. Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Mt. Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Patricia Holley, 358 Goose Elkins Road, Spearsville, La. 71277.

