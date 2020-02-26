Paul A. Bernard, 84, died peacefully after being visited by close friends on February 22, 2020. Paul was born in Baton Rouge December 12,1935 to Edwin and Flora Bernard. Paul's life adventures included service to his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956. Paul, an avid lover of the outdoors, spent the majority of his life working on a farm, first as a farm supervisor in Talullah and then his last 40 years as a ranch manager in Clinton. He was often heard telling friends he'd never want to work indoors at a desk, preferring to be outdoors in nature and caring for the farm animals. Paul, a friend to all, had the warmest of hearts, seeking to help those less fortunate than him. He was a simple man, happiest living alone with only a furry friend to keep him company. First there was Toad, his beloved blue heeler, who lived a long life with him on the farm. Later he acquired Ellie, a pit bull rescue and his guard dog, who shared an apartment with Paul. Both dogs accompanied him everywhere. Paul had a life-long love affair with Dr Pepper, his pets, good friends, great movies, and the best foods. Gino's Italian Restaurant prepared his favorite meal, complete with Mama's Special Salad, Laurence Bread and Veal Piccata. If Paul was lucky enough to have someone share the meal with him, he would order Tiramisu to share for dessert. Always a big tipper, he would tip much more than 20 percent, because he said, "the wait staff needed it more than he did." A service of remembrance will be held for our dear friend, Paul, on Friday, Feb 28, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., 4230 High Street in Zachary. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by a 10:00 am memorial service. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park at 4045 North Street in Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020