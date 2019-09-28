Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Anders Melton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Anders Melton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in 1942 in Liberty, Mississippi. Paul was a retired bank consultant and software developer. He graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1960 where he was student body president, and he played varsity football and baseball. He attended Mississippi State University served as class president freshman and sophomore years, and played catcher on the varsity baseball team. He then met and married the love of his life, Jean Anne Melton, in 1965. He attended the banking School of the South at LSU and most recently served as President of Software Creations LLC. During his career, he served as Vice President of Louisiana National Bank and President of First Commercial Bank in Franklin. He served on several state banking committees and an advisory committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Jubilee Pioneers Bible Study. Paul's favorite activities in the world were taking family trips, cheering on and watching his grandsons play sports and music, playing golf with his sons and brother and building relationships over coffee with friends. He is survived by his wife, Jean Anne (Jan) Melton; son Jamar Adcock Melton and daughter-in-law Christina Melton, their three sons, Jack, Anders and Wils; and son Paul Anders Melton, Jr. and daughter-in-law Britt Melton and their son, Charlie; his brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Donna Melton of Madison, Mississippi, his sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Joe Morrow of Ft. Worth, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Jodie A. Melton Clower and stepfather William Clower of Liberty, Mississippi; by his father Paul C. Melton of Liberty, Mississippi; and by his in-laws, Jamar and Frances Adcock of Monroe, Louisiana. The family would like to thank doctors Dr. Kenneth Civello, Dr. Chris McCanless, Dr. Eric Waguespack and M.D. Anderson for their skilled and compassionate care. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel at The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Center or a . Paul Anders Melton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in 1942 in Liberty, Mississippi. Paul was a retired bank consultant and software developer. He graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1960 where he was student body president, and he played varsity football and baseball. He attended Mississippi State University served as class president freshman and sophomore years, and played catcher on the varsity baseball team. He then met and married the love of his life, Jean Anne Melton, in 1965. He attended the banking School of the South at LSU and most recently served as President of Software Creations LLC. During his career, he served as Vice President of Louisiana National Bank and President of First Commercial Bank in Franklin. He served on several state banking committees and an advisory committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Jubilee Pioneers Bible Study. Paul's favorite activities in the world were taking family trips, cheering on and watching his grandsons play sports and music, playing golf with his sons and brother and building relationships over coffee with friends. He is survived by his wife, Jean Anne (Jan) Melton; son Jamar Adcock Melton and daughter-in-law Christina Melton, their three sons, Jack, Anders and Wils; and son Paul Anders Melton, Jr. and daughter-in-law Britt Melton and their son, Charlie; his brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Donna Melton of Madison, Mississippi, his sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Joe Morrow of Ft. Worth, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Jodie A. Melton Clower and stepfather William Clower of Liberty, Mississippi; by his father Paul C. Melton of Liberty, Mississippi; and by his in-laws, Jamar and Frances Adcock of Monroe, Louisiana. The family would like to thank doctors Dr. Kenneth Civello, Dr. Chris McCanless, Dr. Eric Waguespack and M.D. Anderson for their skilled and compassionate care. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel at The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Center or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations