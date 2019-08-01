Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Andre Waguespack. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Andre Waguespack, 51, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, at 9:00 p.m. at his home in the arms of his loving wife, Linda. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. The visitation hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a mass following from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda George Waguespack, his parents, Jess and Kathleen Waguespack, his brothers, Thomas (Amy), Jacques (Nicole), and Marc (Ashley) Waguespack. He is also survived by his in-laws; Julie George, Nell (Rodney) Falgoust, Clint (Kecia) Smith, Stan (Fay) Smith and Chris Ziadie, as well as, his beloved nieces and nephews; Gretchen and Luke Falgoust, Allie, Emily, and Mary Kate Smith, William, Samuel, Patrick, Jacob, Kate, Emma, and Grace Waguespack, and, his aunts and uncles, Lanny (Faye) Waguespack, Arthur (Roberta) and Peter Lemann, Rebecca (Steve) Meadows, Sue (Michael) Cooper, Elizabeth (Steve) Ortte, and Diane Lemann. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Camille Lemann, his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Hazel Waguespack, his mother-in-law, Dotsy Smith, and his uncles Jon Waguespack, David Lemann, and Robert Lemann. He was employed at Game Equipment, L.L.C. in Napoleonville, LA. He was a graduate of E. D. White High School and L.S.U. He was a skilled mechanic, welder, and fabricator. Andre loved to work on anything that ran on gasoline or diesel fuel and that made noise or smoke. He loved to hunt, fish, and simply boat ride on Lake Verret with Linda. His greatest hobby was racing his mud truck "Gator Tail," which he built himself. He was devoted to his wife, Linda, his nieces and nephews, his parents, and his large circle of friends. Andre was simply, a GOOD MAN! In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the E. D. White Catholic High School Foundation, Inc. at 555 Cardinal Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301 in memory of P. Andre Waguespack or your .

