Paul Andrew Pirello Sr. passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 from Louie Body Dementia. Paul was born in Baton Rouge, LA on March 28, 1945. He went on to open and run many successful businesses in Louisiana as well as Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Angelina Pirello, his sisters, Rose Marie Pirello Babin and Josie Pirello Mouton. Paul is Survived by his wife Trudy Normand Pirello and their children, Paul (Peady) Pirello, Victor and (Kimberly) Pirello and Christine Pirello. His sister Lisa Pirello Hingle and older brother Charles Pirello. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and many other friends and family who will miss him dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store