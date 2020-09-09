Paul Andrew Tuminello "Andy", (61), passed away September 7, 2020. Born in Baton Rouge, he was the son of Ralph and Corinne Tuminello. He attended St. Thomas More and is a graduate of Catholic High School '77. Andy worked as a manager in the restaurant industry throughout his career, but his true passion was outside of the kitchen on the baseball field coaching. His lessons were often greater than the game itself and his true joy came from seeing his players succeed both on the field and in life. He will be remembered as a "good ole boy" that had the best laugh, biggest hugs, kindest heart, and a passion for helping others. He is survived by his children; Drew Tuminello and wife Cassie, Michelle Ourso and husband Nicholas; granddaughters Natalie Tuminello and Lilly Ourso; his siblings and their spouses, Karen Fawley, Chris Tuminello and Anne Arceneaux, Pat and Terri Tuminello, Chuck Tuminello, and Rick and Barbara Tuminello; and all his nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Mark and Greg Tuminello. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:30-9:00 pm. Funeral Mass celebration on Friday, September 11 at St. George Church at 11:00 am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.