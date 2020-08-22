1/1
Paul Anthony Burns was born on January 5, 1984 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and passed away on August 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Paul spent most of his early years in various locations in Texas, before moving back to Baton Rouge in 2001. He graduated from Catholic High School and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University and worked as a process engineer at various chemical facilities and engineering companies in his career. He was a born engineer and enjoyed nothing more than solving a problem that had others stumped. In the last few years, he found pleasure in training his Belgian Malinois companion, Molly. Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmore and Ruth Burns, and his maternal grandparents, Obdulio and Estela Garcia. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Lourdes Burns of Fort Mill, SC; his brother and wife, Peter and Lauren Burns of Charlotte, NC; his sister and husband, Mary-Michael Burns and Mathew Mull of Charlotte, NC; and his faithful companion, Molly. His niece and nephew, Beaux and Thomas Burns will especially miss their "Uncle Paul". Services will be held on Monday, August 24 at 1 p.m. at St Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill, SC to be followed by burial at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens in Rock Hill, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
