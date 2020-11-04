A loving son, father, and brother with the Christlike, humble, gentle and surrendered heart of a servant, Paul Anthony Plaisance went home to Jesus Sunday, Nov 1st, 2020 at age 41. He was born February 27, 1979 in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by 3 children and one stepchild, Madeline, Cade, Wesley and Ana, His loving parents Sherry and Lloyd Plaisance and siblings Catherine, Lloyd, Rachel, Michael and David. He is forever in our hearts. Thank you God for the priceless and irreplaceable gift of our Paul. He is loved and cherished beyond measure. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Florida Blvd. Gather of love to follow at 9214 Greystone Drive, Denham Springs.

