Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul B. Lousteau. View Sign Service Information Hargrave Funeral Home 1031 Victor II Blvd Morgan City , LA 70380 (985)-384-8605 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM The Crossway Ministry 113 Lydia St Patterson , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul B. Lousteau I of Morgan City, LA went home to be with Jesus on October 26, 2019 at age 78. Paul was born to Charles J. and Leola Lousteau on September 10, 1941 in Addis, LA. He grew up in the Baton Rouge area and was active in the local 4H club, football and basketball teams, band and drama club until his graduation from Brusly High in 1959. He then enlisted with the United States Paul B. Lousteau I of Morgan City, LA went home to be with Jesus on October 26, 2019 at age 78. Paul was born to Charles J. and Leola Lousteau on September 10, 1941 in Addis, LA. He grew up in the Baton Rouge area and was active in the local 4H club, football and basketball teams, band and drama club until his graduation from Brusly High in 1959. He then enlisted with the United States Army and after completion of basic training was sent to complete a 6-month course with the Army Security Agency in Fort Devens, MA for training in classified subjects. He was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and thereafter was given an honorable discharge. Paul met his wife, Angela Civello Lousteau of Baton Rouge, LA in 1965. They married in 1966 and went on to have seven children. In 1967, Paul enrolled at Northeast Louisiana State College and graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1971. He and Angela moved their family to the Morgan City area in 1972 where he worked for several different chain and independent pharmacies over the span of his career. In addition to being a loving father and grandfather, Paul also loved to play music and sing. Throughout his life, he played the saxophone and sang in various bands but it wasn't until his older sister, Joan Lousteau Henry, introduced him to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ that he began playing and singing for Jesus. He loved playing and singing at all the different churches in the area, which brought great joy to his life, and he made many friends doing the thing he loved. Paul is preceded in death by his son, Darren; his daughter, Nicole; his parents Charles and Leola; and his siblings, Rodney and Joan. He is survived and greatly missed by his loving wife, Angela and his children, Danielle, Paul II, Aaron, Kristopher, Joshua; their spouses and his grandchildren, Ciara, Alexondra, Isabella, Emily and Katy and his sister Janet Lousteau Bantuelle. His memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at The Crossway Ministry, 113 Lydia St., Patterson, LA 70392. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close