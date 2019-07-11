Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Barry Lauve. View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-445-6311 Visitation 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Frances Cabrini Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul Barry Lauve of Baton Rouge, LA will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, with Rev. Martin L Laird, III, Rev. Taylor Reynolds and Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:30-7:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Paul was born on February 13, 1967 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a graduate of St. Frances Cabrini School and Holy Savior Menard High School. He received his Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University – Shreveport and his Juris Doctor of Law from Southern University. Paul practiced law in Baton Rouge for many years until his retirement from McGlynn, Glisson and & Mouton in 2014, due to the progression of ALS. Paul lived life to the fullest. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Most of all, Paul's world revolved around his two beautiful daughters, Gretchen and Georgia. His proudest moments were when he learned of and shared his daughters' many accomplishments! Paul is survived by his children, Gretchen and Georgia Lauve, and their mother and the love of his life, Stephanie Russell Lauve. He is also survived by his parents, Lewis "Buddy" Lauve and Georgine McGovern Lauve; his siblings, Lewis Lauve (Lisa), Betsy Lauve Chapman (Sims), Peter Lauve (Cathy), Mary Lauve Doggett (John) and Fran Lauve Fremaux (Andre), and numerous nieces and nephews who held a very special place in his heart. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Greg Engelsman, David Kaplan, Paul LaFleur, Lewis M. Lauve, Ryan Lauve, Claes Rosby and Jeff Shriver. Honorary Pallbearers will be Coury Courtney, Charlie Fremaux, Jack Doggett, Michael Doggett, Eric Helm, John Lauve and Max Lauve. A special thanks to all the friends and family who came together to comfort and support Paul during the last several weeks.

