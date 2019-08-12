Paul "Brent" LeBlanc, 58, passed away, peacefully, on August 10, 2019 at 6:30 AM at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was a resident of central, LA and a native Opelousas, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation to be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the church. He was greeted in Heaven by his grandfathers, Wilson J. Thibodeaux, Louis Paul LeBlanc and his parents L.P. and Barbara Ann LeBlanc. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Bridget; their son, Damon LeBlanc (Jaimie); daughter, Brittany Buhler (Rhett); sister, Cindy Summers (Scott); brothers, Randall LeBlanc, Gregg LeBlanc (Brandi), and Mike LeBlanc (Katie); and grandmother, Erna Thibodeaux. Brent was "PaPe" to five special grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019