Paul Buford Vincent, Jr. went to be with the rest of his family in heaven on Friday, October 4, 2019. His home-going service will be this Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at 6962 Springwood Blvd, Denham Springs LA 70726. Please call Esther if you are coming, so that we can make appropriate seating and food arrangements. 225-678-3774. He left behind his adopted spiritual son, Carlos; his closest confidante, Clelle; his beloved nephew, Zach; and his cherished siblings, Marilyn, Paul, Ricky, Quintin, Takis, and Theri. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019