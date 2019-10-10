Paul Buford Vincent Jr.

Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA
70774
(225)-644-9683
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
6962 Springwood Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Obituary
Paul Buford Vincent, Jr. went to be with the rest of his family in heaven on Friday, October 4, 2019. His home-going service will be this Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at 6962 Springwood Blvd, Denham Springs LA 70726. Please call Esther if you are coming, so that we can make appropriate seating and food arrangements. 225-678-3774. He left behind his adopted spiritual son, Carlos; his closest confidante, Clelle; his beloved nephew, Zach; and his cherished siblings, Marilyn, Paul, Ricky, Quintin, Takis, and Theri. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
