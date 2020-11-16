A graveside service celebrating the life of Paul "Buck" Carpenter will be held at 10 am Wednesday at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum Gonzales with Military Honors. Buck was born on June 8, 1928 to the union of the late Paul and Alma Bateman Carpenter and passed from this life on November 13, 2020 at the age of 92 years at his home. He served with the United States Navy and retired with the LA Department of Transportation and Development. He was a member of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church and served many years as president of the East Ascension Sports League. He was a member of numerous hunting clubs, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for the huge garden that he grew each year, and the love for his wife and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ozile Carpenter, his siblings, Ruth, Betty, and Harry. Survivors include his children Lana Trabeaux (Joey), and Kirk Carpenter, his sister June Sanchez, also survived by other relatives, and his feline companions "Toby" and "Heidi" Please follow COVID-19 guidelines at the graveside service. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

