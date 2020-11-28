Paul Carrol "Pappy" Prejean Sr. of Denham Springs, LA passed away on November 22, 2020. He was 81 years old. Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ida L. Prejean. He is also survived by his son Paul C. Prejean Jr and wife Vicki Prejean, and son Robert W. Prejean and wife Charis Prejean. Paul has three grandchildren, Tye Prejean, Ciera Steed and Sophia Prejean. He also has two great grandchildren, Daniella Prejean and Amara Steed. He will be greatly missed by all! No services scheduled.

