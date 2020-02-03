Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 31885 Hwy 1 White Castle , LA 70788 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 31885 Hwy 1 White Castle , LA 70788 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Cire "Uncle Paul" Bajon, a native and resident of White Castle, LA passed away at 12:25 pm Saturday February 1, 2020 at his residence. He was 100. He was born on September 8, 1919. Mr. Bajon graduated from WCHS in 1939. He was a drug clerk at Bajon's Pharmacy, Inc. where he began working in 1926 at the age of 7. Paul worked for his father for 28 years, 27 years for his brother and 39 years for his nephew. Paul served in World War II in combat as a Sargent wherein he received 7 medals, including the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resume on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:45 am at Ourso Funeral Home, White Castle. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, White Castle with Rev. Tim Grimes, celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery under the direction of Ourso Funeral Home, White Castle. Survivors include his 3 sisters; Robin Bajon Edwards, Cheryl Bajon, and Jean Bajon Weber. His godchild, nephew, employer and caregiver Charlton A. Bajon, Jr., P.D. Also many nieces and nephews. Mr. Bajon was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Omer Bajon and Maud Marie LeBlanc Bajon; 4 brothers, L.J. Bajon, Edward C. Bajon, Calvin J. Bajon, Sr. and Charlton A. Bajon, Sr.; and 3 sisters, Shirley Bajon Babin, Mary Alice Bajon, and Trudy Bajon. A special thanks to John, Chantel, and Annette with Comfort Care Hospice.

