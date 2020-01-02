Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Church 9150 Highland Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Church 9150 Highland Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Conway Harper Sr. was born on September 9, 1960 and went home to our Lord in the early morning of December 30, 2019. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and 'stepfather'. He was the son of the late William Yarborough Harper Sr. and Anita Rose Schulte. His maternal grandparents were the late C. Paul and Anita Rose Schulte, and his paternal grandparents were the late Harold and Emma Ruth Harper. He graduated from LSU in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in Geology and worked as an Environmental Geologist. His love for the outdoors remained with him his entire life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He found peace and happiness spending time in the outdoors with his friends and family. He was married to Lori Wegener and had two children; the late Ashley Elizabeth Harper and Paul Conway Harper Jr. An important person in his life, was Roxan Venable along with her two children Katy and Meghan Venable. Paul is survived by his two sisters, Anita Harper Muse and Jennifer Harper Goudet and their families. Paul will now be with his older brother William Yarborough Harper Jr., who passed in 1976 and his beloved daughter Ashley E. Harper who passed in 2015. He is survived by many Aunts, Diane, Laura Lee, Paulette, Virginia, Nathalie, and Uncle Joseph. He was predeceased by his aunts, Helen Ruth, Betty, Joyce and Claire. Visitation will be held Saturday January 4, 2020, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 9150 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge LA, 70810 at 9:00 am until a memorial mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Father Trey Nelson, III. A rosary will be said by Catholic Daughters at 10:45 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven cemetery, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge LA 70817. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the American Diabetic Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202. Paul Conway Harper Sr. was born on September 9, 1960 and went home to our Lord in the early morning of December 30, 2019. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and 'stepfather'. He was the son of the late William Yarborough Harper Sr. and Anita Rose Schulte. His maternal grandparents were the late C. Paul and Anita Rose Schulte, and his paternal grandparents were the late Harold and Emma Ruth Harper. He graduated from LSU in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in Geology and worked as an Environmental Geologist. His love for the outdoors remained with him his entire life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He found peace and happiness spending time in the outdoors with his friends and family. He was married to Lori Wegener and had two children; the late Ashley Elizabeth Harper and Paul Conway Harper Jr. An important person in his life, was Roxan Venable along with her two children Katy and Meghan Venable. Paul is survived by his two sisters, Anita Harper Muse and Jennifer Harper Goudet and their families. Paul will now be with his older brother William Yarborough Harper Jr., who passed in 1976 and his beloved daughter Ashley E. Harper who passed in 2015. He is survived by many Aunts, Diane, Laura Lee, Paulette, Virginia, Nathalie, and Uncle Joseph. He was predeceased by his aunts, Helen Ruth, Betty, Joyce and Claire. Visitation will be held Saturday January 4, 2020, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 9150 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge LA, 70810 at 9:00 am until a memorial mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Father Trey Nelson, III. A rosary will be said by Catholic Daughters at 10:45 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven cemetery, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge LA 70817. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the American Diabetic Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close