Paul Dean ""Dean"" Elisar Jr., born in Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 57. Dean enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as golfing and bowling. Dean was a loyal employee of Wild's Car Care/ Goodyear for 38 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Roddy Elisar; daughters, Amanda Cartwright (Joseph) and Sarah Elisar; grandchildren, Thomas Cartwright, Matthew Cartwright, Bentley Elisar, Hunter Ott and Gauge Ott; sisters, Monica Tureau (Pat), Nancy Tichenor (Chris), Kathy Jones (Mike), Lori VanMoer (Bruno); Mother-in-law, Julia Roddy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Paul D. Elisar, Sr.; father-in-law, Bobby Ray Roddy and his beloved Sparkie. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 8:30am until 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church with burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Prairieville. Joseph Cartwright, Randy Broussard, Michael Whittington, Andersen VanMoer, Todd Tureau, Kevin Wild, and Jimmy McLin will serve as pallbearers. Thomas Cartwright, Harrisen VanMoer, Matthew Cartwright, and Bentley Elisar will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to thank Dean's coworkers at Goodyear on Siegen Lane and EMS for their care to him during his time of need. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
