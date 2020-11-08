1/1
Paul Dean "Dean" Elisar Jr.
Paul Dean ""Dean"" Elisar Jr., born in Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 57. Dean enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as golfing and bowling. Dean was a loyal employee of Wild's Car Care/ Goodyear for 38 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Roddy Elisar; daughters, Amanda Cartwright (Joseph) and Sarah Elisar; grandchildren, Thomas Cartwright, Matthew Cartwright, Bentley Elisar, Hunter Ott and Gauge Ott; sisters, Monica Tureau (Pat), Nancy Tichenor (Chris), Kathy Jones (Mike), Lori VanMoer (Bruno); Mother-in-law, Julia Roddy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Paul D. Elisar, Sr.; father-in-law, Bobby Ray Roddy and his beloved Sparkie. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 8:30am until 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church with burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Prairieville. Joseph Cartwright, Randy Broussard, Michael Whittington, Andersen VanMoer, Todd Tureau, Kevin Wild, and Jimmy McLin will serve as pallbearers. Thomas Cartwright, Harrisen VanMoer, Matthew Cartwright, and Bentley Elisar will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to thank Dean's coworkers at Goodyear on Siegen Lane and EMS for their care to him during his time of need. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
NOV
17
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
