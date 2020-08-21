1/1
Paul Douglas Purvis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Douglas Purvis, age 63, went to his heavenly home Friday, August 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Walker, La where he worked in the family business, Purvis Credit. He attended Walker High School where he graduated in 1975. Paul went on the receive his Business Degree from Southeastern University in 1980. Paul lived life on his own terms. His adventurous nature enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, Florida beaches, NASCAR races, and Astronomy. Paul was always there in a time of need; a true loyal friend. Always giving to others, Paul had a free spirit with a very generous and good heart. Paul was a dear son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Paul stepped up and became a second father to Trinity when her father, Butch, passed away at the age of 24. He is already dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Paul is survived by his sister, Pam Wascom (Greg); brother, Jessie Purvis (Joanna); nieces, Trinity Salter (Sy), Nicole Breedlove (Ryan), Heather Lockhart (Michael), Tara Cassels (Blake); nephews, Kyle Rodrigue (Amanda), Kendall Rodrigue (Annie), and Blake Wascom (Lane); along with numerous great grand nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, J. Monroe and Betty Purvis; and his brother, Hulie 'Butch' Purvis. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. As a Covid safety precaution, during the visitation Paul's immediate family will not be in attendance. The family wishes to thank each of you for coming to pay your final respects to Paul. At a future date, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service. Thank You.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA 70401
225-567-1884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved