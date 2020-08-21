Paul Douglas Purvis, age 63, went to his heavenly home Friday, August 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Walker, La where he worked in the family business, Purvis Credit. He attended Walker High School where he graduated in 1975. Paul went on the receive his Business Degree from Southeastern University in 1980. Paul lived life on his own terms. His adventurous nature enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, Florida beaches, NASCAR races, and Astronomy. Paul was always there in a time of need; a true loyal friend. Always giving to others, Paul had a free spirit with a very generous and good heart. Paul was a dear son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Paul stepped up and became a second father to Trinity when her father, Butch, passed away at the age of 24. He is already dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Paul is survived by his sister, Pam Wascom (Greg); brother, Jessie Purvis (Joanna); nieces, Trinity Salter (Sy), Nicole Breedlove (Ryan), Heather Lockhart (Michael), Tara Cassels (Blake); nephews, Kyle Rodrigue (Amanda), Kendall Rodrigue (Annie), and Blake Wascom (Lane); along with numerous great grand nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, J. Monroe and Betty Purvis; and his brother, Hulie 'Butch' Purvis. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. As a Covid safety precaution, during the visitation Paul's immediate family will not be in attendance. The family wishes to thank each of you for coming to pay your final respects to Paul. At a future date, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service. Thank You.

