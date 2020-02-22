Paul Eber Coe, III, age 69, born December 17, 1950 in New Orleans, LA, and was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and who now resided in Daphne, AL, died February 4, 2020. Paul loved the outdoors and was seen daily walking the hills and trails near their house carrying his hiking stick. He also loved hunting and talking guns, game and politics with his friends. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Coe, Jr. and Shirley Bellinger Coe. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Leslie Bryant Coe; three daughters, Katherine Leslie Coe of Baton Rouge, LA, Elizabeth Anne Sanchez of Miami, FL, and Lisa Coe Lawley of Daphne, AL; his sons-in-law, Jesus Sanchez and Tim Lawley; two grandchildren, James Sanchez and Madedelyn Leslie Coe; his sisters, Carol Byram of New Orleans, LA and Margaret Engisch of Paradise Valley, AZ; and his brother, Robert Coe of Mandeville, LA; and their families. Memorial service to be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, Daphne, AL, is assisting the family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020