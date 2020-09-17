1/1
Paul E. "Paul Lee" Joseph Sr.
Paul E. "Paul Lee" Joseph Sr., departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Gonzales, LA. He was 77, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Chapel
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
