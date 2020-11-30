Paul E. Stokes, 71 years old, life-time resident of Central, beloved Husband, Brother and Father was called to the angels and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 27, 2020. He was born to Paul B. and Polly Stokes on December 1, 1948 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was employed by Exxon and retired after 20 plus years. He loved LSU sports. Paul never met a stranger therefore he was blessed with more friends than one could count, and he lived his life to the fullest. Paul is survived by his wife of 6 years, Renee Stokes; children, Joseph, Matthew and wife, Melanie, Thomas, and Michael; and grandchildren, Izabella, Justin, Skylar, Scarlett, and Evan. Paul is also survived by Yvonne Tomson and their children, Stacey, Eric and wife, Vicki, Pereaux and wife, Stephanie, and Sylvia; their grandchildren are Zachary W., Gabriel, Kelsey, Sophia, Brennan, Christian S., Christian M., Isabella, and Zachary A. Paul is survived by his brother, Anthony and wife, Cheryl; their children, Tony and wife, Tammy, Tommy, and Stacey. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Polly and Paul B. Stokes; former wives, Helen Stokes and Judy Stokes. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Matt Hays. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.