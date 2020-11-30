1/1
Paul E. Stokes
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Stokes, 71 years old, life-time resident of Central, beloved Husband, Brother and Father was called to the angels and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 27, 2020. He was born to Paul B. and Polly Stokes on December 1, 1948 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was employed by Exxon and retired after 20 plus years. He loved LSU sports. Paul never met a stranger therefore he was blessed with more friends than one could count, and he lived his life to the fullest. Paul is survived by his wife of 6 years, Renee Stokes; children, Joseph, Matthew and wife, Melanie, Thomas, and Michael; and grandchildren, Izabella, Justin, Skylar, Scarlett, and Evan. Paul is also survived by Yvonne Tomson and their children, Stacey, Eric and wife, Vicki, Pereaux and wife, Stephanie, and Sylvia; their grandchildren are Zachary W., Gabriel, Kelsey, Sophia, Brennan, Christian S., Christian M., Isabella, and Zachary A. Paul is survived by his brother, Anthony and wife, Cheryl; their children, Tony and wife, Tammy, Tommy, and Stacey. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Polly and Paul B. Stokes; former wives, Helen Stokes and Judy Stokes. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Matt Hays. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved