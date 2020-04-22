God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be; So He put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away; and although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, a precious soul at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Paul Elgean Doucet, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend was called to his eternal resting place on April 21, 2020. He was born in Grand Prairie, a native of Washington, and a current resident of Baton Rouge. Paul attended USL and became a member of ROTC and then served in the Air Force from 1957-1959. After his service he continued his pursuit of a career in Education and received a Master's Degree from LSU. Over the years he enjoyed a successful career as a teacher, coach, principal and retired as Department Supervisor at The Louisiana State Department of Education. His love for students and education landed him back in the classroom after retirement teaching middle school at St. Jean Vianney, where he has been loved and remembered by so many of his students. He was a devoted family man who loved cooking and having fun entertaining family with endless comical stories, jokes, and pranks, as well as family traditions and cooking lessons. He also loved fishing & sports, was an avid LSU fan, and was a High School Basketball referee for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus at St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a current member of St. George Catholic church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irma Theriot Doucet; daughters, Cheryl Doucet and Antoinette Doucet Throne; sons, Mark Doucet and wife Lisa, Craig Doucet and wife Sheila, Scott Doucet and wife Angela; granddaughters, Sara Doucet, Jordyn Doucet Davidson, Lacey Straub, Maddie Doucet, and Emilee Throne; grandson, Adam Doucet; great-grandchildren, Jack Newman, Wyatt and Charlotte McNamara; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; Heard and Ola Doucet; brother, Ludric Doucet; sisters, Bernadette Doucet and Darnell Doucet Martin; and grandson, Joshua Raffray. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who loved him. A private funeral service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his memory to Baton Rouge Alzheimer's Association or Masses in his memory at St. George Catholic Church.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.