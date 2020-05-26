For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is, when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands. (2 Corinthians 5:1). Paul Ellsworth "Pete" Courtney, Sr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 21st, 2020. Born June 12, 1934, he was a native of Baton Rouge and attended Istrouma H.S. Pete faithfully served his Country as a Master Sergeant with the Signal Corps in the United States Army. He was stationed at Verdun France, Fort Hood TX, Karlsruhe Germany and twice at Fort Huachuca AZ. He served tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. Pete was a former president of the local VFW. He had pride in his Country, family and work. He was a loving, involved husband, father and grandfather to his family. He genuinely cared for his three sons, particularly after the tragic death of his first wife, Beverly Ann Daigle Courtney in 1972. Pete always found a way to keep his family involved and happy, from traveling Europe to camping trips, to always supporting his sons sporting events. Pete was also a great athlete himself. He always kept his extended family entertained by his fantastical stories of abominable snowmen, gigantic prehistoric crocodiles and unfathomable wild beasts that he told with our beloved uncle, H.J. "Harry" Cifreo. The hero of the adventure generally depended on which one of them was telling the story. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Olga Wold Courtney, his two wives - Beverly Ann Daigle Courtney and Jeanette Thompson Courtney and his precious son, John Edward Courtney, three sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his sons, Zen Destiny (CA), Marc Courtney (CA), step-daughters Tracey Daigre Alonzo, Jennifer Daigre Sartain (MS), seven grandchildren, Barry Alonzo, Jr. (MS), Courtney Alonzo Ruiz, Jacob Sartain (MS), Booth Sartain McGee (TN), Austin Blades (MS), Skye Destiny (CA) Shane Courtney and 12 great-grandchildren. He was lovingly cared for in his final years by his step-daughter Tracey Alonzo and her daughter, Courtney Ruiz. Pallbearers are Barry Alonzo, Sr., Barry Alonzo, Jr., Joe Ruiz, Austin Blades, Shane Courtney and Russell Tilley. Horary pallbearer is J. Parker Sartain. Visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd. from 12:00 pm until religious services at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 29. In lieu of flowers, please visit stjude.org for Memorial donations.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.