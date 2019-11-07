Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Gentile. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Martin Gentile, 71, peacefully passed on October 31st, 2019 at his home in Walker, Louisiana. Paul was born on June 26th, 1948. He loved his friends and family and truly enjoyed spending time with them. He loved deep sea diving and underwater welding. He was a very successful entrepreneur in a wide range of sales. His aspirations were to aim to please clientele for whatever they envisioned, and make their dreams come true no matter the obstacles. Paul is survived by his brother, Jerry Valenti; his son, Jeremy Gentile; his grandkids, Sage, Piper, and Kaylee; his niece, Roxanne; his nephews, Jared and Jake; and his godson, Robby Hayes. He is predeceased by his father, Martin Joseph Gentile; his mother, Genevieve Catanzaro Valenti; his brother, Charles Vincent Valenti Jr.; and his grand-dog, Tucker. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019

